Governor Youngkin signs bills extending tax breaks to indoor farms

RAPHINE, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin signed two farm bills Tuesday at the historic Cyrus McCormick farm in Raphine.

The bills focus on the future of farming – particularly on Controlled Environment Agriculture – something you probably know as indoor farming.

The Governor has made it a priority to make Virginia a leader in the emerging sector.

Youngkin says the new bills – which earned bipartisan support – extend the same tax breaks that outdoor farmers and their farms get to indoor ones.

During his speech, he said this will help attract new and retain current agriculture in Virginia.

“The Commonwealth has powered our nation through some of our most challenging, challenging times because of our agriculture industry,” said Youngkin. “I want everyone to know that the agriculture industry is that the heart of the spirit of Virginia and therefore we’re going to continue to go to work every day in order to support it.”

We have seen quite a few indoor farms pop up around our hometowns – and many have gotten federal funding to get off the ground.

