Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Governor Youngkin signs bills extending tax breaks to indoor farms

Govenor Glenn Youngkin signs agriculture bill.
Govenor Glenn Youngkin signs agriculture bill.(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPHINE, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin signed two farm bills Tuesday at the historic Cyrus McCormick farm in Raphine.

The bills focus on the future of farming – particularly on Controlled Environment Agriculture – something you probably know as indoor farming.

The Governor has made it a priority to make Virginia a leader in the emerging sector.

Youngkin says the new bills – which earned bipartisan support – extend the same tax breaks that outdoor farmers and their farms get to indoor ones.

During his speech, he said this will help attract new and retain current agriculture in Virginia.

“The Commonwealth has powered our nation through some of our most challenging, challenging times because of our agriculture industry,” said Youngkin. “I want everyone to know that the agriculture industry is that the heart of the spirit of Virginia and therefore we’re going to continue to go to work every day in order to support it.”

We have seen quite a few indoor farms pop up around our hometowns – and many have gotten federal funding to get off the ground.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic drowning picture
Man drowns in Smith Mountain Lake
We've issued a Weather Alert Day for the threat of severe weather this afternoon.
Weather Alert Day: Rounds two storm storms approaching
Al-Sherrief M. Mahoney mugshot
Man arrested for Roanoke homicide
Caesars temporary casino line
Hundreds wait in line for grand opening of Caesars temporary casino
Omar Rashad Chandler mugshot
Danville man charged with second-degree murder

Latest News

Governor zGlenn Youngkin at VMI's graduation.
Governor Youngkin addresses history making graduates at VMI
Danville Heart Walk
Danville Heart Walk
NASCAR
15 local nonprofits participate in 75 hour NASCAR Day Giveathon 2023
Three Roads Brewing Expansion
Three Roads Brewing Expansion