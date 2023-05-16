Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Governor Youngkin to speak at Virginia Military Institute Commencement

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin will be in one of our hometowns Tuesday morning.

He will be the commencement speaker at Virginia Military Institute.

That ceremony is expected to start at 11 a.m. in Cameron Hall.

Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. and seating is on a first come first served basis.

Satellite parking for commencement will be at the Lackey Farm Parking Lot and there will be a shuttle.

Drivers in Lexington should anticipate lots of traffic Tuesday morning.

If you can’t make it, the event will be live streamed here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic drowning picture
Man drowns in Smith Mountain Lake
We've issued a Weather Alert Day for the threat of severe weather this afternoon.
Weather Alert Day: Increasing severe risk today
Al-Sherrief M. Mahoney mugshot
Man arrested for Roanoke homicide
Omar Rashad Chandler mugshot
Danville man charged with second-degree murder
Utility poles damaged on Colonial Drive in Roanoke County... 5.15.23
Downed utility poles close part of Colonial Avenue in Roanoke County

Latest News

Youngkin To Speak At VMI Commencement
Youngkin To Speak At VMI Commencement
BTEC Signing Day
BTEC Signing Day
Here @ Home: VT Debt Ceiling
Here @ Home: VT Debt Ceiling
BTEC Career Signing Day
Botetourt Technical Education Center holds Career Signing Day