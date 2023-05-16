Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

JMU football alum Ben DiNucci signs with Denver Broncos

JMU football alum Ben DiNucci signs with Denver Broncos
JMU football alum Ben DiNucci signs with Denver Broncos(WDBJ)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former James Madison quarterback Ben DiNucci is returning to the NFL, as confirmed by his agency. DiNucci has signed with the Denver Broncos for the upcoming season.

While at James Madison, DiNucci was a 2019 AFCA First Team All-American, guiding a squad that was a member of the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA). During his senior season, he led the nation with a 70.9% completion percentage while ranking second in pass efficiency (169.5).

In 2020, DiNucci graduated from JMU and was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys. He spent two seasons with the Cowboys, recording one start while appearing in three games.

In 2022, DiNucci was drafted by the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL. This past season, he led the league in passing yards (2671) while helping the Sea Dragons reach the division finals.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic drowning picture
Man drowns in Smith Mountain Lake
We've issued a Weather Alert Day for the threat of severe weather this afternoon.
Weather Alert Day: Increasing severe risk today
Al-Sherrief M. Mahoney mugshot
Man arrested for Roanoke homicide
Omar Rashad Chandler mugshot
Danville man charged with second-degree murder
Utility poles damaged on Colonial Drive in Roanoke County... 5.15.23
Downed utility poles close part of Colonial Avenue in Roanoke County

Latest News

FILE - The logo for NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock, is displayed on a computer...
Peacock to exclusively carry NFL playoff game in first for streaming service
Mark Berson interview from SC Athletic Hall of Fame
Mark Berson interview at SC Athletic Hall of Fame
Women's Softball
Women's Softball
NCAA
Virginia Tech, Liberty softball teams hit the road for NCAA Regional Tournament