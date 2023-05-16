Birthdays
Join the fun during Roanoke’s Fancy Dress Bike Brigade

Event encourages cyclists to dress up and enjoy Roanoke’s safe roadways
Fancy Dress Bike Brigade
Fancy Dress Bike Brigade(Fancy Dress Bike Brigade)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Dust off your bike and join the fun during the Fancy Dress Bike Brigade, a fun and festive group cycling event in celebration of Bike Month in Roanoke.

Here @ Home welcomes Andrea Garland with RIDE Solutions and Kat Pascal from Latinas Network to tell us more about this event - which encourages participants to dress up in their finest fancy dresses or costumes for a leisurely group ride around the city.

This event aims to show that cycling to work or commuting around town can be a fun and a stylish option, without the need for specialized bike gear.

Whether you’re a seasoned cyclist or a beginner, Andrea says anyone can join the family-friendly Fancy Dress Bike Brigade.

Check-in at Cardinal Bike Shop & Cafe in the Grandin Village begins Thursday, May 25 at 5:30 p.m. and the group ride begins at 6. The complete route is approximately 10 miles, but riders will have several opportunities to turn back and shorten their ride, as needed. The ride will wrap back up at Cardinal with the event ending at 8.

