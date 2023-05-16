Lea Youth Outdoor Basketball League coming to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Lea Youth Outdoor Basketball League is returning for 2023, and will be on the new courts at Melrose Park.

The program was started in 2014 as a way to combat gun-related violence within the city.

“The Lea Youth Outdoor Basketball League (LYOB) mission is to provide a program for Roanoke City juveniles to invest their time in a positive way and in a well-structured environment,” according to organizers. “Through constructed basketball, young men and women are taught core values such as discipline, respect and the importance of good self-esteem through structured and fun sports activities.”

Partners include the Roanoke Police Department and Sheriff’s Department, Fire-EMS, Parks and Rec, The Salvation Army, Cleaner World, TAP, Roanoke City Public Schools and Kawana’s Club.

There will be a skills camp every Tuesday night and games every Thursday starting June 15, 6-8PM.

Stopping by 7@four to preview the 2023 league were Chris Craft, the league’s director, plus Mayor Sherman Lea and Billy Woods, RPD Community Resource Officer.

