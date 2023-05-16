Birthdays
LOW (Life on Wheels) clothing line helps people with disabilities

An adaptive clothing line for people with all disabilities
By Natalie Faunce
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We meet the person behind the idea of a clothing line that is designed with the wheel community in mind.

It’s called LOW, and it stands for Life on Wheels.

Here @ Home welcomes Deon Johnson and Na’Aousha Campbell to talk about how the idea for this clothing line started and the goals for the brand.

Listen to our conversation and find out more online.

