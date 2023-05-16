Birthdays
Mom, son caught street racing at 80 mph on Mother's Day, police say

Fresno police said both the mom and son were given citations for reckless driving and had their...
Fresno police said both the mom and son were given citations for reckless driving and had their vehicles impounded.(Fresno Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FRESNO, Calif. (Gray News) – While most people spend Mother’s Day having brunch or dinner together, one mother and son in California spent the day street racing illegally, police said.

According to the Fresno Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop Sunday on two vehicles racing on Shaw Avenue, which has a speed limit of 40 mph.

Both vehicles were clocked at traveling more than 80 mph, traveling side by side, dangerously weaving around other vehicles in the road, police said.

When officers pulled the vehicles over, they found that the drivers were mother and son.

Fresno police said both the mom and son were given citations for reckless driving and had their vehicles impounded.

Their identities were not released.

