Police issue alert for man missing from Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Critically Missing Adult alert on behalf of Fairfax County Police as part of the search for a missing man.

Police are looking for Mateo Luis Cobo Zevallos, who is white and 21 years old, 5′ 9″ and 190 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last reported seen May 5, 2023 at 1 p.m. on Bradford Wood Court in Oakton, Virginia, possibly wearing black and white Adidas sneakers, gray sweatpants, and a gray, black and brown flannel shirt, according to police. He may have been carrying a green Northface backpack, and may be traveling in a gray 2020 Honda Civic 4-door sedan with Virginia license plates UHN2612.

Fairfax County Police say he is endangered due to mental and/or physical health concerns.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts it asked to contact Fairfax County Police at 703/691-2131.

