Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Radford University basketball court date set after testing positive for alcohol

Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for...
Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for DUI 2.19.23(New River Valley Regional Jail)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford University head basketball coach Darris Nichols will return to court in June after testing positive for alcohol in April, according to court documents obtained by WDBJ7.

Nichols pled guilty to DUI in February, which resulted in his license being suspended for 12 months. He also had to pay a $2,500 fine and have the ignition interlock system installed in his car. He was also sentenced to 180 days in jail, with all but two being suspended.

Nichols was arrested in February after he refused to do a field sobriety test. Court documents say he blew a .25 blood alcohol level after being arrested. The legal limit in Virginia is .08.

The court documents say the positive reading came from the ignition interlock system installed in Nichols’s car.

WDBJ7 has reached out to Radford University for a statement regarding Nichol’s positive reading.

Darris Nichols court documents.
Darris Nichols court documents.(WDBJ7)

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic drowning picture
Man drowns in Smith Mountain Lake
We've issued a Weather Alert Day for the threat of severe weather this afternoon.
Weather Alert Day: Rounds of storms this afternoon and evening pose severe risk
Al-Sherrief M. Mahoney mugshot
Man arrested for Roanoke homicide
Caesars temporary casino line
Hundreds wait in line for grand opening of Caesars temporary casino
Omar Rashad Chandler mugshot
Danville man charged with second-degree murder

Latest News

We've issued a Weather Alert Day for the threat of severe weather this afternoon.
Weather Alert Day: Rounds of storms this afternoon and evening pose severe risk
In this image taken through an office window, a law enforcement officer surveys the office of...
GRAPHIC: Man charged in baseball bat attack on congressional staff also facing hate crime charge
FILE - Line cooks are seen in this restaurant kitchen. Spending is up at bars and restaurants,...
Retail sales up 0.4% in April, buoyed by solid job market and declining prices
FILE - Chocolate milk may soon be banned in schools, according to a report.
Report: Chocolate milk may be banned in schools