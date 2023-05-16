Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Report: Chocolate milk may be banned in schools

FILE - Chocolate milk may soon be banned in schools, according to a report.
FILE - Chocolate milk may soon be banned in schools, according to a report.(CNN Newsource)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is considering a ban on flavored milk, including chocolate and strawberry, in elementary and middle schools, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

According to the report, the USDA says chocolate milk can contain as much sugar as soda and is considering two options. One limits flavored milk to only high schools and the other option allows it to stay. Both include a proposed added sugar limit for flavored milk.

“From a public health perspective, it makes a lot of sense to try to limit the servings of these flavored milks because they do have quite a lot of added sugar,” Erica Lauren Kenney, a nutrition professor with the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said to the Wall Street Journal.

The Wall Street Journal reports a decision will be made early next year and enforced in 2025.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic drowning picture
Man drowns in Smith Mountain Lake
We've issued a Weather Alert Day for the threat of severe weather this afternoon.
Weather Alert Day: Rounds of storms this afternoon and evening pose severe risk
Al-Sherrief M. Mahoney mugshot
Man arrested for Roanoke homicide
Omar Rashad Chandler mugshot
Danville man charged with second-degree murder
Utility poles damaged on Colonial Drive in Roanoke County... 5.15.23
Downed utility poles close part of Colonial Avenue in Roanoke County

Latest News

We've issued a Weather Alert Day for the threat of severe weather this afternoon.
Weather Alert Day: Rounds of storms this afternoon and evening pose severe risk
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is speaking at a Senate hearing Tuesday.
ChatGPT’s chief testifies before Congress as concerns grow about artificial intelligence risks
Man accidentally shoots, kills twin brother during fight in Semmes
Police: Man accidentally shoots, kills twin brother during fight
President Joe Biden departs after having lunch with family at Vietnam Cafe in Philadelphia,...
Biden and congressional leaders to meet in debt ceiling showdown as McCarthy pushes for faster deal