Search continues for woman missing 14 years from Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Investigators continue asking for tips from the public about a woman missing for 14 years.

Virginia State Police, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and South Boston Police are still searching for Hattie Gertrude Brown. She disappeared after being seen at a gas station with her nephew outside South Boston. Police say they still need anyone with information about Brown to come forward.

It was approximately 2:30 a.m. May 16, 2009, at the Sheetz gas station at the intersection of Route 501 and Route 58, outside South Boston, where she was last reported seen, according to police. A video camera captured Brown, her nephew and her silver 2003 Volkswagen Jetta at the gas station. Her car was found two months later, set afire and abandoned behind a barn in the southeastern corner of Halifax County.

Police describe the missing woman as Black with brown eyes and black, shoulder-length hair, about 5′ 4″ and 155 pounds. When seen at the gas station, she was wearing a sleeveless top with pants featuring side stripes. The investigation also indicates she left her home without her purse or needed medication.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Brown is asked to contact the Virginia State Police Appomattox Division 424-352-3478. Virginia State Police can also be contacted by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

To contact the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office or South Boston Police Department with information on this case, call (434) 476-3334.

