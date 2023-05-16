Siers talks move to FCPS

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - After seven years, Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Kevin Siers, says it’s time for a change.

“I can’t point to any one specific reason other than there just seem to be a lot of opportunities out there and I thought if I was ever going to pursue another opportunity, this would be a good time to do so,” he said.

Siers says he applied for other school districts as well, but he had to be happy with the location if he were to end up leaving PCPS.

“Whenever I have made a change, ‘is this a community where if I can work to retire, that I would want to spend my retirement?’ and that’s kind of the driving factor,” Siers said. “Not that I plan to retire anytime soon.”

He says he’s excited to make new relationships in Franklin County and is eager to face the challenges of a bigger school district.

“I will try to be as visible as I can possibly be in the community and I want to start off with establishing good strong relationships and getting input from from parents, from students, from faculty, and staff,” Siers said.

Siers also says he is proud of the time he’s spent in Pulaski County.

“The middle school, by far, is probably the biggest accomplishment that we’ve had over the last seven years but we’ve done a lot of work with our programs and with instruction too that kind of flies under the radar but it’s been very rewarding and very good for the students of Pulaski County,” Siers said.

