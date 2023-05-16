Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Siers talks move to FCPS

Dr. Kevin Siers is leaving as superintendent of Pulaski County Public Schools to take the same...
Dr. Kevin Siers is leaving as superintendent of Pulaski County Public Schools to take the same job in Franklin County(Pulaski County Public Schools)
By Andrew Webb
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - After seven years, Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Kevin Siers, says it’s time for a change.

“I can’t point to any one specific reason other than there just seem to be a lot of opportunities out there and I thought if I was ever going to pursue another opportunity, this would be a good time to do so,” he said.

Siers says he applied for other school districts as well, but he had to be happy with the location if he were to end up leaving PCPS.

“Whenever I have made a change, ‘is this a community where if I can work to retire, that I would want to spend my retirement?’ and that’s kind of the driving factor,” Siers said. “Not that I plan to retire anytime soon.”

He says he’s excited to make new relationships in Franklin County and is eager to face the challenges of a bigger school district.

“I will try to be as visible as I can possibly be in the community and I want to start off with establishing good strong relationships and getting input from from parents, from students, from faculty, and staff,” Siers said.

Siers also says he is proud of the time he’s spent in Pulaski County.

“The middle school, by far, is probably the biggest accomplishment that we’ve had over the last seven years but we’ve done a lot of work with our programs and with instruction too that kind of flies under the radar but it’s been very rewarding and very good for the students of Pulaski County,” Siers said.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic drowning picture
Man drowns in Smith Mountain Lake
We've issued a Weather Alert Day for the threat of severe weather this afternoon.
Weather Alert Day: Rounds of storms this afternoon and evening pose severe risk
Al-Sherrief M. Mahoney mugshot
Man arrested for Roanoke homicide
Caesars temporary casino line
Hundreds wait in line for grand opening of Caesars temporary casino
Omar Rashad Chandler mugshot
Danville man charged with second-degree murder

Latest News

FILE - Chocolate milk may soon be banned in schools, according to a report.
Report: Chocolate milk may be banned in schools
Youngkin To Speak At VMI Commencement
Youngkin To Speak At VMI Commencement
Virginia Military Institute Commencement
Governor Youngkin speaks at Virginia Military Institute commencement
BTEC Signing Day
BTEC Signing Day