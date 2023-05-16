Three Roads Brewing buys Ballad Brewing to expand taproom to Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local brewing company is expanding into Danville.

Three Roads Brewing Company recently acquired Ballad Brewing. The expansion will allow them to double their production to around 2,000 barrels.

Three Roads Brewing has one taproom in Lynchburg and one in Farmville.

They will keep the Ballad brand and its catalog of beers while also offering their Three Roads drinks.

“While similar, they are distinct and we want to keep that distinction,” said Chris Sadler, Founder of Three Roads Brewing. “Ballad has a fairly large customer base and we certainly don’t want to jeopardize that by trying to make a lot of changes. So, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it and Ballad ain’t broke so we aren’t going fix it.”

Their hours and staffing will stay the same.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.