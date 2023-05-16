Birthdays
Young women invited to ‘Ignite Your Purpose’

Conference designed to empower young women
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hollins University and The Humble Hustle Company are welcoming middle and high school girls from the Roanoke community and surrounding areas to the Ignite Your Purpose Conference Saturday, June 10, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., on the Hollins campus. Attendance is free to all participants.

Here @ Home welcomes Myleah Akers and Xavier Duckett from Humble Hustle, along with Maritza Steele, Assistant Director of Admission and Community Outreach at Hollins University.

The three tell us more about this conference, which is presented by Humble Hustle’s PRETTY Humble Program, which cultivates and develops young Black women by empowering them through entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and leadership.

Conference participants will explore various career paths, gain additional insight on their mental health and emotional intelligence, and receive opportunities to conceptualize professionalism and adulthood.

Through workshops in college readiness, mental health, social media, self-confidence and leadership development, entrepreneurship and financial literacy, and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics,) attendees will receive empowerment, education, and exposure to the fundamentals that are enriched in today’s society.

Breakfast and lunch will also be provided.

To register or find out more information, visit igniteyourpurpose23.eventbrite.com or email thehumblehustleco@gmail.com.

