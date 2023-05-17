Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

65-year-old man killed in severe weather

Police car lights,
Police car lights,(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 65-year-old man was killed in a weather-related crash in Dickenson County Tuesday, according to the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson for the department told WDBJ7 that Danny Hackney was driving home during a storm in the Haysi part of the county when a tree fell on the cab of his pick-up truck.

Hackney was pronounced dead at the scene.

