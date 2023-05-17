Birthdays
Boutique hotel making progress in Crystal Spring

The hotel will go where Famous Anthony's used to be
The hotel will go where Famous Anthony's used to be(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Famous Anthony’s building in Roanoke’s Crystal Spring neighborhood is now gone. Lionberger Construction brought down the building and started laying the foundation for a new hotel.

Plans for the boutique hotel went through a series of approvals last summer and now the work has begun.

Roanoke City’s director of economic development explained adding another luxury lodging option will bring in more tourists.

”It’s always very helpful to have a high-end option like that, especially something that is going to have so many amenities into it,” Marc Nelson said. “I think it’s really good for the economy.”

The developer, Rudy Van Thiel, plans to have 21 rooms and a bistro restaurant in the hotel.

Construction is expected to take at least a year and Van Thiel hopes to open it by the end of 2024.

