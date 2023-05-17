Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Christiansburg Institute preparing new exhibit

Smokehouse Museum
Smokehouse Museum(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Christiansburg Institute is working on a new exhibit at the property’s Smokehouse Museum.

The new exhibit will educate visitors on the history of CI and provide insight to the campus location where the building is housed.

Work is still being done on the project, but people can see the exhibit at the CI’s Juneteenth celebration June 17.

“I would hope that when people come by and visit this exhibit, they try, they get an understanding of how important Christiansburg Institute was to this region, what the footprint of it was,” Christiansburg Institute’s Curator Jenny Nehr said.

After the Juneteenth event, the exhibit will be open to the public by appointment only.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caesars temporary casino line
Hundreds wait in line for grand opening of Caesars temporary casino
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Deputies report the operation happened from May 12th through May 14.
Drugs seized, more than two dozen people arrested in Operation Spring Clean-Up
Generic drowning picture
Man drowns in Smith Mountain Lake
Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for...
Radford University basketball coach court date set after testing positive for alcohol

Latest News

FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
Abortion pill case moves to appeals court, on track for Supreme Court
Experts ask for everyone to adhere to their child's mental health amid the dramatic nationwide...
Here @ Home looks at statistics of mental health and kids
Carvin's Cove
Family Field Trips: Foodie Day Trips
MCPS working to reduce budget by over $4.5 million