Christiansburg Institute preparing new exhibit

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Christiansburg Institute is working on a new exhibit at the property’s Smokehouse Museum.

The new exhibit will educate visitors on the history of CI and provide insight to the campus location where the building is housed.

Work is still being done on the project, but people can see the exhibit at the CI’s Juneteenth celebration June 17.

“I would hope that when people come by and visit this exhibit, they try, they get an understanding of how important Christiansburg Institute was to this region, what the footprint of it was,” Christiansburg Institute’s Curator Jenny Nehr said.

After the Juneteenth event, the exhibit will be open to the public by appointment only.

