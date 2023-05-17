Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Clearing skies and less humid Wednesday

Clearing skies and drier weather arrives today
By Meteorologist Bradford Ambrose
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:36 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Turning drier and less humid Wednesday
  • Any leftover showers exit overnight
  • Turning drier for Wednesday with gorgeous weather to close out the workweek

DRYING OUT TODAY

The WDBJ7 Weather Team issued an alert day for Tuesday and it verified with more than a dozen severe thunderstorm warnings, two tornado warnings and reports of numerous wind damage and outage reports.

Richard Beale send in this photo of damage caused by intense wind from Tuesday's severe storms.
Richard Beale send in this photo of damage caused by intense wind from Tuesday's severe storms.(WDBJ7)

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY-FRIDAY

High pressure builds into the region Wednesday with much drier and less humid conditions to follow through Friday. We expect mostly rain-free days on Wednesday and Thursday with a low-end shower chances returning for Friday and into the weekend. Expect seasonable highs in the mid to upper 70s with lows slightly cooler in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Drier, less humid air will enter the region by midweek leading to more comfortable conditions.
Drier, less humid air will enter the region by midweek leading to more comfortable conditions.(WDBJ7)

THE WEEKEND

A slight chance of showers is possible into the weekend as a cold front approaches our hometowns. Highs will top out in the 70s to near 80F. A few storms are possible both of these days.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WDBJ Weather)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

A new episode of Slight Chance of Science is out! Wonder where animals are going as sea-levels rise? In this episode, Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts looks into NASA-funded research conducted by Virginia Tech scientists. Listen below or click here to subscribe and be the first to hear new episodes.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caesars temporary casino line
Hundreds wait in line for grand opening of Caesars temporary casino
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Generic drowning picture
Man drowns in Smith Mountain Lake
Several severe storms moved through Rural Retreat Tuesday evening producing heavy rain and wind...
Clearing skies and less humid Wednesday
Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for...
Radford University basketball coach court date set after testing positive for alcohol

Latest News

Full Forecast: Wednesday morning update
Full Forecast: Wednesday morning update
Several severe storms moved through Rural Retreat Tuesday evening producing heavy rain and wind...
Clearing skies and less humid Wednesday
The WDBJ7 viewing area is under a risk for severe storms to form Tuesday.
Weather Alert Day Tuesday as Storms Pose Severe Risk
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon & evening.
Tuesday, May 16 Morning FastCast