Commonwealth Transportation Board hosts meeting on draft for Six-Year Improvement Plan

The Commonwealth Transportation Board listens to a speaker at the Salem Civic Center Tuesday...
The Commonwealth Transportation Board listens to a speaker at the Salem Civic Center Tuesday afternoon.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Commonwealth Transportation Board is making its way across Virginia to share and hear feedback about the draft for its 2024-2029 Six-Year Improvement Plan. The board was in Salem Tuesday afternoon where it heard from residents impacted by projects and also leaders across southwest Virginia about their needs.

“Folks are out tonight talking about some of the road projects that were proposed as part of the draft funding scenario after those localities and planning organizations submitted applications for potential projects,” said Jason Bond, VDOT spokesperson.

This draft includes the Smart Scale and State of Good Repair programs, along with feedback for potential new projects costing more than $25 million. The board and VDOT shared the importance of having residents and leaders voices heard.

“The smart scale process is an objective process. It looks at factors, things like safety and congestion as factors in scoring projects, but it’s very important to hear from people before the commonwealth transportation board finalizes that budget.”

Feedback will continue to be heard until May 24 and the draft is expected to be finalized and submitted for approval in July. For more information, head to VDOT’s website here.

