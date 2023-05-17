Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Deputy reunites with baby he helped deliver: ‘This completes the story’

Florida deputy reunites with baby he helped deliver. (Source: WFTS, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, BAY NEWS 9)
By JJ Burton, WFTS
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFTS) - A Florida sheriff’s deputy officially met the baby girl he helped recently deliver on the side of a highway.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Daniel “Red” Jones was approached by a man in a panic earlier this month. He said his pregnant wife was about to give birth in the front seat of the car.

Authorities shared a video of Jones springing into action on that day and assisting the mother in giving birth.

The sheriff’s office said Jones was thrilled to help and it was actually his third time helping a resident deliver a baby.

“Most of the time we get involved with something and we don’t get a chance to know what happened. This completes the story for me,” Jones said.

The couple hasn’t decided on a baby name just yet but their baby girl now has a set of little red pajamas in the deputy’s honor.

This is baby number six for the couple but the first to be born on the side of the road.

“The other ones made it to the hospital in time. But she didn’t want to wait,” said Lexela Nalesco, the girl’s mother.

The couple said they plan to share this story with the baby’s siblings and stay in touch with Jones.

Copyright 2023 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caesars temporary casino line
Hundreds wait in line for grand opening of Caesars temporary casino
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Deputies report the operation happened from May 12th through May 14.
Drugs seized, more than two dozen people arrested in Operation Spring Clean-Up
Generic drowning picture
Man drowns in Smith Mountain Lake
Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for...
Radford University basketball coach court date set after testing positive for alcohol

Latest News

Family Field Trips: Foodie Day Trips
Family Field Trips: Foodie Day Trips
Here @ Home Looks at Statistics of Mental Health and Kids
Here @ Home Looks at Statistics of Mental Health and Kids
Cancellations, delays top list of complaints against airlines, report finds
Cancellations, delays top list of complaints against airlines, report finds
World Hypertension Day Commemorated
World Hypertension Day Commemorated