Drugs seized, more than two dozen people arrested in Operation Spring Clean Up

HALIFAX Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Halifax County Sheriff’s Office reports more than two dozen people have been arrested on a number of drug charges.

Deputies report the operation happened from May 12th through May 14.

In addition to various charges, officers seized heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana, powdered and crack cocaine.

Halifax County Sheriff Fred Clark said this would not be possible without the help of multiple law enforcement agencies.

“Our agency will continue to be proactive in the fight against illegal drugs that are coming into our county, putting the lives of our citizens in danger. We would like to thank the citizens for their involvement with the safety of our community by providing information on persons suspected to be in illegal drug activity,” said Sheriff Clark.

“I want to express my appreciation to the Halifax/South Boston Drug Gang and Task Force for their efforts and commitment to combatting illegal narcotics in our community. Our citizens deserve a place where they can live, work and play without having to worry about the negative effects illegal narcotics may have on their loved ones,” said South Boston Police Chief Young. " I continue to be impressed and humbled by the support of our community and the teamwork of our law enforcement partners. We are all in this fight together!”

Authorities also seized two firearms and an undisclosed amount of money.

Deputies also say Operation Spring Clean-Up isn’t over yet, because there are more arrest warrants on file.

