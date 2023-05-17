Birthdays
Employee found dead inside Arby’s freezer identified

Police say the woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW IBERIA, La. (Gray News) – The employee of an Arby’s in Louisiana who was found dead in the restaurant’s freezer has been identified, officials said.

According to the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office, the woman has been identified as 63-year-old Nguyet Le of Texas.

The New Iberia Police Department said Le was found dead last Thursday evening at the Arby’s on East Admiral Doyle Drive.

Her body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to KFLY, Le was the manager. Police said foul play is not suspected.

After completely processing the scene, New Iberia Police Capt. Leland Laseter told KADN that the death “does not seem like a homicide, it seems like an accident.”

Officers interviewed employees of the restaurant as part of the initial investigation.

A cause of death has not yet been determined, but an autopsy is underway, officials said.

Further information hasn’t been released.

