Franklin County releases statement on ransomware attack

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin County Public Schools has released a statement about a ransomware attack that caused the district to close schools Monday.

WDBJ7 reached out to the school district for a statement, which can be found below :

“Like many other organizations across the country, Franklin County Public Schools became the victim of a ransomware incident. Immediately upon detection, we began an internal investigation and engaged third-party experts to assist in our remediation efforts. Fortunately, through this team’s quick response, we were able to stop the progress of the attack. We are working closely with local and national law enforcement in this process, including the FBI and the Virginia State Police.”

“While the impact was being reviewed and in the interest of on-campus security, we made the decision to cancel classes on Monday. Our proactive measures included taking certain systems offline.”

“We are pleased to report that classes resumed on Tuesday, and we are excited to be back together with all of our students, teachers, and staff.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.