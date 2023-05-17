Birthdays
Henry County High School threat deemed not credible

By Justin Geary
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says a threat circulating on social media isn’t credible.

The department says it received information Wednesday about a possible threat, posted on Facebook, against an unnamed school.

An investigation determined a Henry County High School student posted the message after seeing it on another social media page.

Investigators spoke to the student and obtained information that led them to contact the Eden Police Department in North Carolina. The Eden Police Department stated it and the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office were aware of the post and had been investigating it since Tuesday. Both agencies said the post has circulated through multiple jurisdictions across North Carolina and Virginia. North Carolina law enforcement has tracked down the original Snapchat post and is following leads.

All evidence indicates the threat is not credible, according to the sheriff’s office, and the original post is part of a TikTok challenge that began out of the state. Based on the information, it was determined that at no time did anyone make a threat to a Henry County School or student.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751.

