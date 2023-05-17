Radford raccoon tests positive for rabies
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A raccoon caught in Radford tested positive for rabies, according to Radford City Animal Control.
The department says the raccoon no longer poses a threat to the public.
The department also provided preventative measures people can take to keep their pets and families safe:
1. Vaccinate your pets.
2. Don’t leave your pets outside unattended.
3. Enjoy wildlife from a distance.
