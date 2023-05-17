Birthdays
Radford raccoon tests positive for rabies

A raccoon that tested positive for rabies may have exposed one person in Beaufort County to the...
A raccoon that tested positive for rabies may have exposed one person in Beaufort County to the virus.
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A raccoon caught in Radford tested positive for rabies, according to Radford City Animal Control.

The department says the raccoon no longer poses a threat to the public.

The department also provided preventative measures people can take to keep their pets and families safe:

1. Vaccinate your pets.

2. Don’t leave your pets outside unattended.

3. Enjoy wildlife from a distance.

