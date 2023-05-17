Radford raccoon tests positive for rabies

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A raccoon caught in Radford tested positive for rabies, according to Radford City Animal Control.

The department says the raccoon no longer poses a threat to the public.

The department also provided preventative measures people can take to keep their pets and families safe:

1. Vaccinate your pets.

2. Don’t leave your pets outside unattended.

3. Enjoy wildlife from a distance.

