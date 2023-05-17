Roanoke Gun Violence Prevention Commission feels proposed ordinances holds them to different standard

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “The change that they are asking for, would that be consistent to all other organizations?” Roanoke Gun Violence Prevention Commission member Elliott Major asked at Tuesday’s meeting. The room answered no. Major responded with, “Then that’s a problem.”

The Roanoke Gun Violence Prevention Commission is in the spotlight from Roanoke City Council. Specifically from a Monday proposed ordinance that would add an additional step of oversight to Council when it comes to approving the grant funding that the commission gives to area organizations.

“I think the audit that we asked for, should tell us, we as a council want to know, how funds were distributed. Why they were distributed to certain organization, all of those things bring up questions that we need to answer,” said Mayor Sherman Lea at Monday’s meeting.

Chair Joe Cobb and commission members feel if the ordinance is adopted, it’s singling them out.

“Historically, and currently, grants don’t go through that process. What city council does is votes to receive those grant funds, and then those are turned over to the city staff to distribute. ...One of the things I shared yesterday was that I felt like the ordinance as presented was holding the commission, the Gun Violence Prevention Commission, to a different standard than the others and I had concern about that,” said Cobb.

Council chose to table the discussion in a 5-2 vote. Cobb and Council Member Luke Priddy voted against tabling it. Cobb said also if an ordinance is passed for their organization, it should be the standard for other organizations as well.

“This is really an attempt to align all of that approach, so that it is equal. That everybody, you know, in the in terms of general funds, are following the same process,” said Cobb.

He closed by saying there has been a lot of miscommunication when it comes to how the commission operates.

“I heard yesterday during the council meeting, that that there’s an idea that people can just come to me to get funding? Well, I have no say over funding. I mean, any recommendations come here, but, you know, I can’t cut checks, I can’t distribute money, I just can’t do that. So, you know, I was disappointed to hear that,” said Cobb.

Council plans to revisit the discussion in a future meeting and City Manager Bob Cowell suggested a workshop if they plan to add more oversight to all organizations in the grant process.

