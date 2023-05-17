Two new splash pads set to open this summer in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Parks and Recreation is in the process of bringing two new splash pads to the community.

Construction began on the new splash pad at Doyle Thomas Park in March. The $2.3 million project will include multiple motion-activated water features, umbrellas for shade, a seat wall, and additional parking.

“It’s a big investment to be put into a neighborhood,” said Bill Sgrinia, Director of Danville Parks and Recreation. “It should make the neighborhood more desirable to come to. It’s active play. The city of Danville does not have any other aquatics other than some private pools. The splash pads are the first public aquatic sites in this in the city.”

The splash pad will be big enough for 30 to 35 people at a time.

Residents gave feedback on the kind of fun in the sun they wanted.

“Doyle Thomas is one of the sites that has had resident-led design. The community is more interested in a space for children, a space for community, and a space to have gatherings. They are not so specific on which playground, but more into what the spaces are designed for,” added Sgrinia.

“I think it was one of the greatest things they could have done for Danville because we have children,” said Lucy Chandler, Danville resident. “When they’re out of school, it will really give them something to do.”

Construction is also underway for a new splash pad on Third Avenue which should be complete by July. The completion dates for both splash pads were delayed.

“Our biggest setback through construction has been the supply chain issues. We had some weather delays, but mainly it’s been issues with getting the equipment and getting it here on site,” said Sgrinia.

Sgrinia says the splash pad at Doyle Thomas Park should be open in September.

