Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Two new splash pads set to open this summer in Danville

Doyle Thomas Splash Pad
Doyle Thomas Splash Pad(Danville Parks and Rec)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Parks and Recreation is in the process of bringing two new splash pads to the community.

Construction began on the new splash pad at Doyle Thomas Park in March. The $2.3 million project will include multiple motion-activated water features, umbrellas for shade, a seat wall, and additional parking.

“It’s a big investment to be put into a neighborhood,” said Bill Sgrinia, Director of Danville Parks and Recreation. “It should make the neighborhood more desirable to come to. It’s active play. The city of Danville does not have any other aquatics other than some private pools. The splash pads are the first public aquatic sites in this in the city.”

The splash pad will be big enough for 30 to 35 people at a time.

Residents gave feedback on the kind of fun in the sun they wanted.

“Doyle Thomas is one of the sites that has had resident-led design. The community is more interested in a space for children, a space for community, and a space to have gatherings. They are not so specific on which playground, but more into what the spaces are designed for,” added Sgrinia.

“I think it was one of the greatest things they could have done for Danville because we have children,” said Lucy Chandler, Danville resident. “When they’re out of school, it will really give them something to do.”

Construction is also underway for a new splash pad on Third Avenue which should be complete by July. The completion dates for both splash pads were delayed.

“Our biggest setback through construction has been the supply chain issues. We had some weather delays, but mainly it’s been issues with getting the equipment and getting it here on site,” said Sgrinia.

Sgrinia says the splash pad at Doyle Thomas Park should be open in September.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caesars temporary casino line
Hundreds wait in line for grand opening of Caesars temporary casino
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Deputies report the operation happened from May 12th through May 14.
Drugs seized, more than two dozen people arrested in Operation Spring Clean-Up
Generic drowning picture
Man drowns in Smith Mountain Lake
Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for...
Radford University basketball coach court date set after testing positive for alcohol

Latest News

Family Field Trips: Foodie Day Trips
Family Field Trips: Foodie Day Trips
Here @ Home Looks at Statistics of Mental Health and Kids
Here @ Home Looks at Statistics of Mental Health and Kids
World Hypertension Day Commemorated
World Hypertension Day Commemorated
United Way of Henry County & Martinsville
United Way of Martinsville and Henry County participates in NASCAR Day Giveathon
How to stay safe while you hike.
Stay safe as you embark on your next hiking adventure