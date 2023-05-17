United Way of Martinsville and Henry County participates in NASCAR Day Giveathon

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local organizations are participating in the national NASCAR Day Giveathon this week.

The 75-hour event was created this year in honor of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary. NASCAR invited nonprofits around the country to participate in the online fundraising campaign.

United Way of Henry County & Martinsville has already raised around $100.

Those who donate can win prizes like a customized toy race truck, a helmet, or t shirts.

“As far as our community goes, the race track has always been a major part of this community,” said Rebecca Conter, Workplace Engagement and Donor Service Coordinator for United Way of Henry County & Martinsville. “It’s just awesome that they’re doing something that not only helps us here but helps folks nationwide.”

The fundraiser began Tuesday and goes until Friday, May 19.

To donate directly to United Way of Henry County & Martinsville, visit the website here.

