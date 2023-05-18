39th annual Scott Robertson Memorial tournament returns to Roanoke Country Club

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A staple of the local golf calendar is returning to Roanoke Country Club this weekend with the 39th annual Scott Robertson Memorial.

The three-day tournament features four divisions, boys and girls ages 15-18 and 14-and-under.

More than 500 golfers applied for just 165 spots and, over the course of the weekend, 32 states and 11 different countries will be represented in the field.

Thirty-five of the top 100 nationally ranked boys and girls will compete in this year’s event and tournament administrator Debbie Ferguson says two local standouts could go all the way.

“Right here from the Roanoke Valley, we’ve got two of the top-ranked juniors in the nation with Kathryn Ha from Salem and Ashton Harper from here in Roanoke,” she said. “They’re going to be competing this weekend and I feel like they’re going to be at the top of the leaderboard. They’ve competed with the best in the country and now, the best in the country, they’re here in Roanoke to compete with our locals as well.”

For more information on the tournament and to view results, visit their website.

