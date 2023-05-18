Bedford Water Authority Board approves rate increase beginning June 1

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford Regional Water Authority Board has approved a rate increase for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

The county says the average customer using 4,000 gallons of water per month will see a rate increase of approximately $4 - $6 per month for water and $3.50 - $3.80 per month for sewer.

“The conversations that the board, Finance Committee, and staff have had surrounding the budget and rate change have been very analytical, thoughtful, and challenging. Balancing the needs of the community with the Authority’s ability to continue to provide service with as few interruptions as possible, is always a fine balance to achieve. We believe that instating rate changes this year will allow us to continue to improve our service with as little impact as possible to our customers,” said Jill Underwood, Director of Finance for the Authority.

A statement from the board reads, “A public hearing was held during the meeting to allow the public to comment or ask questions about the rates. The rates were previously advertised in March and April along with them being posted on the Authority’s website. One customer attended the meeting and spoke against the rate changes. After the public hearing closed the board approved the rates in a unanimous vote.”

The modified rates also include an unauthorized connection tiered fee structure, some changes in the fees related to Small Grinder Pumps, changes to water capital recovery fees for ¾” meters and up, and water and sewer tap fee changes.

To view all the rate changes, visit brwa.com/rate-adjustment/.

