Community engagement meeting to be held for Washington Park Pool renovation

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Parks and Recreation will hold a Community Engagement Meeting regarding the renovation of the Washington Park Pool.

Washington Park Pool has been a popular place for families in Roanoke for decades. After closing in August for an overhaul of the facility, the community now has a chance to get a few updates.

The pool closed for renovation in August 2022, and since then demolition has been underway.

The city of Roanoke is removing the outdated facility to pave the way for a new aquatic center.

Washington Park Pool was originally built in the 1970s and the renovation project is part of the department’s Master Plan developed in 2019.

In a 2021 study, Washington Park Pool was ranked highest in residential support for renovation out of all the department’s recreation centers and pools.

In 2022, officials created a survey for the community to take a survey regarding possible designs and features of the new facility.

They received over 1,500 responses.

The community meeting will be held at Hill Street Baptist Church Thursday beginning at 6:30 PM.

Roanoke residents will hear and see some of those responses along with additional project details.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.