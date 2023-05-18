Birthdays
Film and television festival set to hit Salem

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Happy Trails Film and Television Festival is happening Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20.

It’s billed as “Southwest Virginia’s first Western, Sci-Fi, Faith, & Classic Film & TV Festival,” a family-friendly nostalgia convention with stars from family TV, westerns, James Bond and Star Trek. It will be at the CommUNITY Church at 1923 East Main Street in Salem.

Rebecca Holden, whose TV credits include roles in “General Hospital” and “Knight Rider,” stopped by 7@four to chat about the event.

Click here for more information.

