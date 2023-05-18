Lightning is a top weather-related cause of death when on water in US

(WDBJ) - We want to enjoy a day out on the water. Warm weather is with us, the sun is out, but clouds can move in quickly and eventually in a snap, a thunderstorm could be billowing overhead. One of the most vulnerable places for you to be when severe weather is happening is outside and the risk is heightened more when you are on the water.

From 2006 to 2019, in the United States, there were 40 fishing deaths, 25 beach deaths, and 18 boating deaths all related to lightning, according to the National Lightning Safety Council. They mention that with those fatal incidents, many victims were heading to safety and were struck, or they were merely steps away from being in a safe spot.

Phil Hysell, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the Blacksburg National Weather Service office, states, “when you go camping, fishing, boating, make sure, one, you know before you go; check the forecast. Know where is the shelter when a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning is issued. Make sure you have that identified ahead of time, so we know where to go.”

It’s a good idea to have your phone charged and ready to alert you if severe weather is imminent or happening, but don’t rely solely on your phone for those weather alerts.

“Cell phone signals are weak and that’s why I think it’s important to have that weather radio, so you can still get those lifesaving warnings,” says Hysell.

Keep in mind the National Weather Service doesn’t issue alerts when lightning is happening. A storm doesn’t have to be classified as severe when lightning is seen with it. Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued based on wind and hail criteria.

“All thunderstorms produce lightning, so it’s up to you to protect yourself from the dangers of lightning. I think it’s also really important especially if you’re hiking or out on the lake to learn how to read the sky. If you see that billowing cumulus cloud and if it starts to get higher and higher, that’s a sign of a maturing and growing potential thunderstorm,” said Hysell.

