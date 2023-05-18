Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Local musician to perform in Local Colors Festival at Elmwood Park

Joshua Patrick
Joshua Patrick(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local musician will be performing at the annual Local Colors Festival on Saturday, May 18.

The Local Colors Festival showcases different cultures through music, food, arts, crafts, and more.

Joshua Patrick will be playing guitar and singing Mexican traditional music to represent his heritage.

His group is called Mexican Gonzagas, but he will be performing solo on Saturday.

“It feels amazing to be able to share my music with other people,” said Joshua Patrick, member of Mexican Gonzagas. “I’m sure they have never actually had a chance to learn more about my background and what I came from and all that stuff. So, I’m happy to be able to share my music with them and, hopefully, they’ll enjoy it.”

The Local Colors Festival takes place at Elmwood Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Admission for the festival is free.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies report the operation happened from May 12th through May 14.
Drugs seized, more than two dozen people arrested in Operation Spring Clean-Up
Caesars temporary casino line
Hundreds wait in line for grand opening of Caesars temporary casino
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Kayla Unbehaun, who was nine years old when she went missing in 2017, was reunited with her...
Missing girl found because of Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ reunites with father
A few showers and storms return by Saturday.
Lots of clouds, low shower chances through Friday

Latest News

Curiosity Corner
Mill Mountain Zoo and Carillion Clinic partner to create interactive, insect-themed playground
Town of Pulaski
Music and Merchants Festival returns to Pulaski
Birthdays and Anniversaries for May 18, 2023
Birthdays and anniversaries for May 18, 2023
A 2021 study showed Washington Park Pool was ranked highest in residential support for...
Community engagement meeting to be held for Washington Park Pool renovation