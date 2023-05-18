Local musician to perform in Local Colors Festival at Elmwood Park

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local musician will be performing at the annual Local Colors Festival on Saturday, May 18.

The Local Colors Festival showcases different cultures through music, food, arts, crafts, and more.

Joshua Patrick will be playing guitar and singing Mexican traditional music to represent his heritage.

His group is called Mexican Gonzagas, but he will be performing solo on Saturday.

“It feels amazing to be able to share my music with other people,” said Joshua Patrick, member of Mexican Gonzagas. “I’m sure they have never actually had a chance to learn more about my background and what I came from and all that stuff. So, I’m happy to be able to share my music with them and, hopefully, they’ll enjoy it.”

The Local Colors Festival takes place at Elmwood Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Admission for the festival is free.

