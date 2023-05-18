Birthdays
Music and Merchants Festival returns to Pulaski

Town of Pulaski
Town of Pulaski(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski on Main is hosting its Music and Merchants festival Saturday.

There wll be two bands, food trucks and vendors for people to enjoy. The town will also be hosting a fire truck pull competition.

According to the town, this is the first event of its kind in southwest Virginia in over 20 years.

The festival will be from 3-10 p.m.

“We’re pulling two trucks, actually have a 17,000-pound truck and we have a 25,000-pound truck, and we’re going to have about 20 athletes, mixture of men and women to pull first the 17,000-pound truck,” Pulaski’s Director of Economic Development Mike Haskins said. “If they can do that successfully, we’re going to put them on the 25,000-pound truck. You pull it for distance, so we get about 50 feet. hardest part is just getting it going.”

The fire truck pull will begin at 5 p.m.

Haskins says the Vice President of Armlifting USA, Chad Clark, will be the showrunner for the event.

Music and Merchants will be held in the parking lot of the Central Youth Gym.

