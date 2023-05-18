No major injuries reported in Amherst County bus crash

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - No major injuries were reported to students in a collision involving an Amherst County Public Schools bus, according to the school district.

At 3:15 p.m. Thursday, in front of a Hardee’s restaurant in Amherst, a driver pulled out in front of an activity bus transporting students from Monelison Middle School to Amherst County High School. The bus and other vehicle collided.

28 students were on the bus, with no major injuries reported, but paramedics were called to check and clear the students, who were moved to another bus.

There is no word regarding the status anyone in the other vehicle.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.