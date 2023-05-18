Birthdays
Organizations partner for spay and neuter clinic in Galax

Galax Spay and Neuter Clinic
Galax Spay and Neuter Clinic(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 100 dogs will be spayed or neutered in Galax on May 18 and 19.

“We have two of our four mobile spay neuter units here, and we’re planning to do at least 120 dogs,” PETA’s Daphna Machminovitch said. “Thanks to our collaboration, the dogs will be done completely free of charge. They’re also getting vaccinated, and they’re getting microchipped.”

PETA is teaming up with the Twin County Humane Society and Homeward Trails to provide the needed services.

“People just aren’t able to get their animal spayed and neutered, and we just don’t have a lot of vets in this area,” Vice President of the Twin County Humane Society Stephanie Kordick said. “We don’t have a brick and mortar spay and neuter clinic in this area.”

“It’s something that we really, really need more of, since I was really needing to get her spayed and couldn’t afford high bid vet bills,” Dog Owner Elisha Spurlin said. “That’s kind of why we’re here today.”

Organizers say mass spay and neuter clinics can help with the homeless pet crisis.

“Spaying and neutering today will help prevent that homeless and unwanted and ultimately euthanized or abandoned animal problem tomorrow,” Kordick said. “Daily, we get requests for help.”

The PETA mobile clinics are based out of Norfolk, Va.

Galax is the furthest they’ve traveled.

“Every single person and family that’s come up today has been so nice and so appreciative and we’re just really, really grateful to have the opportunity to to help the community,” Machminovitch said.

“Animal Welfare these days across the country is in crisis,” Homeward Trails’ Sue Bell said. “Our shelters are full. Folks are finding themselves unable to afford basic veterinary care and spay neuter services so when we come down here, we’re not just impacting the animals, we’re actually impacting the people who love them.”

