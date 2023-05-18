Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Party in Elmwood returns to downtown Roanoke with concerts every week

There will be a concert every Thursday until September 28.
There will be a concert every Thursday until September 28.(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The summer festival season in Roanoke has officially kicked off with Thursday night’s first concert for Party in Elmwood.

Downtown ambassadors spent the day getting the stage and dance floor ready. There will be a concert in Elmwood Park every Thursday until September 28.

‘Blackwater Rhythm and Blues’ took the stage Thursday night to kick off the series.

Downtown Roanoke Inc.’s vice president of marketing and communications explained they’ve sold more season passes this year than ever before.

”We’ve got a really faithful crew that comes out, lots of new people that we’ve seen the past few years, downtown residents and young families that are coming out to enjoy it as well,” Jaime Clark said. “It’s definitely worthwhile.”

Season passes are on sale for $125 until Friday, May 19.

Tickets to each concert cost $10 and kids under 12 get in for free.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies report the operation happened from May 12th through May 14.
Drugs seized, more than two dozen people arrested in Operation Spring Clean-Up
Caesars temporary casino line
Hundreds wait in line for grand opening of Caesars temporary casino
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Kayla Unbehaun, who was nine years old when she went missing in 2017, was reunited with her...
Missing girl found because of Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ reunites with father
A few showers and storms return by Saturday.
Lots of clouds, low shower chances through Friday

Latest News

Pulaski On Main Hosts Music And Merchants Festival Saturday
Pulaski On Main Hosts Music And Merchants Festival Saturday
Debt Default Impacts On Virginians
Debt Default Impacts On Virginians
Mobile Spay And Neuter Clinics Come To Galax
Mobile Spay And Neuter Clinics Come To Galax
Happy Trails Film And Television Festival Is This Weekend
Film and television festival set to hit Salem