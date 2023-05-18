Party in Elmwood returns to downtown Roanoke with concerts every week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The summer festival season in Roanoke has officially kicked off with Thursday night’s first concert for Party in Elmwood.

Downtown ambassadors spent the day getting the stage and dance floor ready. There will be a concert in Elmwood Park every Thursday until September 28.

‘Blackwater Rhythm and Blues’ took the stage Thursday night to kick off the series.

Downtown Roanoke Inc.’s vice president of marketing and communications explained they’ve sold more season passes this year than ever before.

”We’ve got a really faithful crew that comes out, lots of new people that we’ve seen the past few years, downtown residents and young families that are coming out to enjoy it as well,” Jaime Clark said. “It’s definitely worthwhile.”

Season passes are on sale for $125 until Friday, May 19.

Tickets to each concert cost $10 and kids under 12 get in for free.

