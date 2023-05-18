Wading the Waters: Glen Maury Park

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The park in Buena Vista offers something for everyone and we find out all the amenities this 315-acre playground has to offer.

Edward Armentrout joins us during our live presentation of Here @ Home to share all there is to see and do while visiting the park.

There are miles of hiking and biking trails, an Olympic-sized pool and two campgrounds, as well as several pavilions for residents and tourists alike can enjoy.

Glen Maury Park hosts a variety of events each year – music from old time to classical, beach music to bluegrass, and gospel to rock ‘n’ roll.

Kayaks, inner tubes, and bike rentals are also available!

