Wading the Waters: Importance of a well-fitting life jacket

DWR Conservation police stress boating safety ahead of summer
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - A lot of people are interested in hopping on a boat this summer.

First Sgt. Steve Ferguson with the Department of Wildlife Resources joined Here @ Home live on the Maury River to talk about boating safety, and the importance of making sure life jackets fit properly.

