Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Wading the Waters: Strategies to teach kids water safety

Swim with Miss Dayna
Swim with Miss Dayna(Swim with Miss Dayna)
By WDBJ7 Staff and Kate Capodanno
Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Water safety goes beyond the lakes and rivers across Southwest Virginia. There are also unexpected dangers in everyone’s homes.

Dayna Harvey is a swim instructor and owner of Swim with Miss Dayna. She said nationally there were 18 fatal drownings just in April. Ten of those deaths happened in home pools, but three of them happened in bathtubs.

It takes less than a minute for a drowning to happen and Harvey tells caregivers to put the phone down when kids are near water whether that’s outside or in the bathroom.

She also encourages families to teach their children water safety strategies, because they are naturally attracted to the water.

“It’s something that each individual adult needs to take into their own home. And I mean, we have fire strategies, right? How to get out of our house in case of a fire? How do we keep our kids safe around water? The same things need to apply. Because more children die from drowning than from anything else,” Harvey said.

Those deaths apply to accidental deaths.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends adults be at an arm’s length from a child in the water at all times.

Harvey also stresses everyone should learn CPR in case an emergency happens.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies report the operation happened from May 12th through May 14.
Drugs seized, more than two dozen people arrested in Operation Spring Clean-Up
Caesars temporary casino line
Hundreds wait in line for grand opening of Caesars temporary casino
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Kayla Unbehaun, who was nine years old when she went missing in 2017, was reunited with her...
Missing girl found because of Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ reunites with father
A few showers and storms return by Saturday.
Lots of clouds, low shower chances through Friday

Latest News

Town of Pulaski
Music and Merchants Festival returns to Pulaski
Wading the Waters: Importance of a Well-Fitting Life Jacket
Wading the Waters: Strategies to Teach Kids Water Safety
Wading the Waters: The Importance of Swim Lessons
Lightning is a Top Weather-Related Cause of Death on Water in US