Woman faces felony charges after police say she attacked officers

By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg woman faces charges after allegedly attacking police, who then shot her.

Virginia State Police have charged Ashley D. Biggs Neeley, 34, with two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery, one felony count of assault on a law enforcement officer and one felony count of attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer.

At the request of Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema, Virginia State Police are investigating the incident that began the morning of May 12 at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Longview Rd. About 9:37 a.m., police were called to the residence and told that Biggs Neeley had assaulted Child Protective Services personnel who had arrived at her home that morning. When police officers arrived, police say, Biggs Neeley opened it and began attacking the officers with knives. One officer fired his handgun and hit Biggs Neeley. Two knives were recovered at the scene, according to police.

Biggs Neeley’s mugshot is not available because she is still being treated at Lynchburg General Hospital.

No police officers were injured during the incident. CPS personnel also were not hurt.

