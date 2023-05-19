Christiansburg holds cancer screening event

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Christiansburg worked with community partners to provide cancer screening resources May 19.

The town hosted a Community Cancer Event with free screenings and resources.

Doctors and health organizations were on site to provide information on colorectal, breast, and skin cancers.

“We wanted to provide a safe environment here for our folks in the New River Valley,” Christiansburg’s Director of Parks and Recreation Brad Epperley said. “For them to be able to bring awareness to cancer and some of the things that come with cancer.”

The event is in its third year and is held once a year.

