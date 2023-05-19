Crews working to extinguish Charlotte construction fire hotspots

Birthdays
The five-alarm fire was first reported before 9 a.m. Thursday.
By Mary Calkins and Brandy Beard
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters have been on the scene of a massive fire that broke out Thursday morning, working to continue extinguishing hotspots. Now, WBTV has confirmed one man, Demonte Sherrill, was killed in the fire. Sherrill’s mother confirmed her son was at the site on Thursday and died.

Calls started coming in before 9 a.m. about a major fire off Liberty Row Drive in the SouthPark area. Charlotte Fire reported that a five-alarm fire engulfed an apartment building that was under construction.

Since then, more than 90 firefighters were called to extinguish the fire and 15 workers had to be rescued.

By Friday morning, crews were turning their concerns to hotspots.

As of Friday afternoon, Charlotte Fire Department confirmed to WBTV that investigators are still on the scene of the fire and that crews were still spraying water.

Aerial footage of the large fire in SouthPark on Thursday morning

Some firefighters were able to use thermal cameras to direct others where to spray water, fighting the chances of reignition.

