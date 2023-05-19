Danville Parks and Recreation to host 49th annual Festival in the Park

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville’s 49th annual Festival in the Park is underway at Ballou Park.

The weekend-long event includes live music, local craft vendors, amusement rides, carnival food and more.

There’s also a children’s area full of fun activities like caricature paintings, shows, and a DJ.

Saturday, there will be a car show and a community agency showcase with over 50 nonprofits sharing their resources with the community.

“Brightview is doing a Wizard of Oz show throughout the whole weekend and a there will be a caricature artist,” said Jason Bookheimer, Community Recreation Division Director. “Nothing really costs anything here except for the rides and the food. The entertainment is free. So, we just encourage people to come out and be a part of the community and enjoy the event.”

Friday is wristband night where kids can ride unlimited rides for $20.

