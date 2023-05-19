Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Danville Parks and Recreation to host 49th annual Festival in the Park

Festival in the Park
Festival in the Park(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville’s 49th annual Festival in the Park is underway at Ballou Park.

The weekend-long event includes live music, local craft vendors, amusement rides, carnival food and more.

There’s also a children’s area full of fun activities like caricature paintings, shows, and a DJ.

Saturday, there will be a car show and a community agency showcase with over 50 nonprofits sharing their resources with the community.

“Brightview is doing a Wizard of Oz show throughout the whole weekend and a there will be a caricature artist,” said Jason Bookheimer, Community Recreation Division Director. “Nothing really costs anything here except for the rides and the food. The entertainment is free. So, we just encourage people to come out and be a part of the community and enjoy the event.”

Friday is wristband night where kids can ride unlimited rides for $20.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies report the operation happened from May 12th through May 14.
Drugs seized, more than two dozen people arrested in Operation Spring Clean-Up
A default could impact thousands of families on social security in Virginia
What a U.S. debt default could mean for thousands of families in Virginia
handcuffs
Woman faces felony charges after police say she attacked officers
A few scattered showers and storms move through Saturday afternoon.
The same trend continues- rain arrives for some this weekend
Gary Koran mugshot
Man charged in Roanoke bank robbery

Latest News

Prosecutors said in court papers filed this week that Teixeira was caught by superiors months...
Guardsman Jack Teixeira, Pentagon leak suspect, to remain jailed as he awaits trial
Here @ Home: From the Field to Breast Cancer Prevention
NFL player’s foundation promoting women’s health
Here @ Home: From the Field to Breast Cancer Prevention
Here @ Home: From the Field to Breast Cancer Prevention
Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown takes part in the "Sports and Race: Leveling the Playing...
Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead at 87
FILE - Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., right, a key point man on the debt ceiling bill for Speaker...
Debt limit talks at standstill as Republicans, White House face ‘real differences’