Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

FBI Agents: How to protect against sophisticated malware

(Source: Gray News)
(Source: Gray News)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Earlier this week, Franklin County Public Schools had to close because of a ransomware attack.

Three weeks ago, Bluefield University was the victim of an attack that is still affecting some operations.

This time last year, our region was dealing with the effects of a cyber attack against the Colonial Pipeline.

As our online networks get more sophisticated, so do the bad guys.

“You know malware and technology is constantly evolving,” said Special Agent Christopher Cope with FBI Richmond’s Cyber Squad.

He says ransomware is prolific. Not only can attackers hold your network hostage, but now they also can more readily exploit your personal information.

And they can do it fast.

“No sooner is a vulnerability identified through say, Microsoft and a notification is made, actors are already looking to exploit those vulnerabilities,” Cope said. “You’re talking within minutes or hours of the vulnerability being released publicly.”

How do they do it?

Cope said bad actors can now pay a service to do the dirty work of ransomware for them.

“They’ll pay a fee or they’ll pay a commission toward whatever money is collected off the proceeds from the ransomware activity,” he said.

It often begins like an infection. An email with a link or document hiding the malware can be released when opened or clicked, seizing up the network.

Cope said they’ve identified many bad actors abroad, particularly from Russia and Ukraine.

“If we’re able to identify the developers‚ we’re able to indict them and put out a written notice as well,” he said. “So, if they do travel, it makes it more difficult for them to travel as well.”

So how can your business or institution make sure you’re protected?

Cope offers these tips:

  • Train your team to identify signs of exploitation.
  • Have a robust patch policy to repair your network’s vulnerable spaces.
  • Have an offline backup.
  • And, if you do have a problem, report it. You could help protect someone else.

“The FBI cannot investigate what we don’t know,” he said. “You always feel a responsibility for protecting the public, And when they fall victim you want to try to provide more.”

Cope said they know cyber attacks are underreported.

That’s partly because cyber security insurance is a major practice, which can help with speedy recovery.

Agencies like the FBI and Homeland Security can help with recovery.

But given how difficult it can be, they stress prevention and education.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies report the operation happened from May 12th through May 14.
Drugs seized, more than two dozen people arrested in Operation Spring Clean-Up
A default could impact thousands of families on social security in Virginia
What a U.S. debt default could mean for thousands of families in Virginia
handcuffs
Woman faces felony charges after police say she attacked officers
A few scattered showers and storms move through Saturday afternoon.
Mix of sun & clouds today; rain arrives to start the weekend
Kayla Unbehaun, who was nine years old when she went missing in 2017, was reunited with her...
Missing girl found because of Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ reunites with father

Latest News

Messages for Miracles
Messages for Miracles: Author hopes to spread kindness
Roll over cancer
Roll Over Cancer raises money for Carilion Clinic Cancer Center
Madison House of the Arts
Lynchburg non-profit looks to support community
Governor issues armed forces flag order for Saturday