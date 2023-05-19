Birthdays
Governor issues armed forces flag order for Saturday

(WHSV)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Flags across the commonwealth will be displayed Saturday in honor of Armed Forces Day, per an order from Governor Glenn Youngkin.

The governor’s order reads:

This is an order to display the flag of the Commonwealth of Virginia at full staff on public buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia as part of Armed Forces Day on May 20, 2023.

Pursuant to the Code of Virginia, §2.2-3310.1, it is encouraged that all agencies and institutions of the Commonwealth display at full staff the POW/MIA flag on public buildings on Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in honor and remembrance of the service and sacrifice of members of the United States Armed Forces who are or were prisoners of war or reported missing in action.

Ordered this the 19th day of May, 2023.

Sincerely,

Glenn Youngkin

