High schoolers explore careers in STEM with hands-on workshops

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - About 50 young women in high school learned all about STEM careers and the possibilities in the field on Friday.

The American Heart Association (AHA) hosted the first ever ‘STEM goes Red’ event at Virginia Western Community College. Roanoke City Public high schoolers explored jobs in dentistry, medicine and science research.

It was a hands-on way to get exposure to a field where women are in the minority.

AHA’s development director explained how she hopes this event inspires the next generation of female scientists.

”At the AHA, we know that it’s going to take more women in STEM, particularly more women in research around cardiovascular disease and stroke, in order for women to feel represented in the research that is done around cardiovascular disease,” Christie Steele-Garcia said.

Virginia Western’s Dean of the School of STEM explained how she hopes more women join a predominately male field.

”My goal is to excite these young women. I want them to leave here talking about something that they saw or heard today and I want them to tell their family and friends about it,” Amy White said. “I want them to be moved and understand the power of the passion that we all have for this subject.”

The high schoolers also had the opportunity to network with female mentors who have experience in the field of STEM.

