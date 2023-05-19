Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Hidden Valley High School choir to perform with Foreigner at the Salem Civic Center

The concert is happening Sunday, May 21 at 8 pm
Along with the legendary band, the Hidden Valley choir will sing "I Want to Know What Love Is"
Along with the legendary band, the Hidden Valley choir will sing "I Want to Know What Love Is"(Dawn Osborne)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The 1984 hit, “I Want to Know What Love is” is one of Foreigner’s signature songs.

On Sunday, a Salem Civic Center audience will get to hear a different take of that classic song.

After winning a contest, the Hidden Valley High School Choir will get to perform it along with the legendary band.

“When we got the news that we won, all I did was -- I was listening to the radio, and I posted a story on our choir Instagram and it blew up .I mean, our students are stoked,” says Andrew Miller, the choral teacher at Hidden Valley Middle and High School.

In turn, Foreigner is donating $500 to the choir’s chorus program.

“So, it’s been a campaign we’ve been doing for years now as a collaboration with the Grammy foundation to raise awareness about music programs in schools, because as we know with budget cuts, a lot of times arts programs, music programs are the first ones to go,” says Foreigner keyboardist Michael Bluestein.

Bluestein says he was a Foreigner fan before joining the band in 2008.

“I think there’s just a- with these songs, they’re just such a part of our fabric, you know, being Americans growing up in the ‘70s, ‘80s,” says Bluestein.

Just as the “Greatest Hits Tour” title suggests, Bluestein says Sunday night’s audience at the Salem Civic Center will get to hear Foreigner songs that they know and love.

And he’s excited for the opportunity the Hidden Valley choir will enjoy during their performance.

“When these kids get a chance to do this and get up and sing ‘I want to know what love is,’ with the band and you just see the joy and the excitement in the teenagers being able to come up and do that, with a band-- their parents are out there, their friends are out there, and it’s just really exciting,” says Bluestein.

You might recall back in 2019, another local choir from Christiansburg High School also won the opportunity to perform with Foreigner.

“This is just a cool opportunity to see your choir, your kids, your friends up there onstage-- even for a just brief moment in a song, it’s still cool to see them get on stage and perform with a world- renowned band,” says Miller.

Bluestein’s advice for choir kids everywhere: Be true to yourself.

“I think that chasing the stuff that really moves you, at the end of the day, is the most important and is going to be the most successful,” says Bluestein.

You can catch Foreigner, along with the Hidden Valley choir, Sunday, May 21 at 8 pm at the Salem Civic Center.

Click here for a link to buy tickets.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies report the operation happened from May 12th through May 14.
Drugs seized, more than two dozen people arrested in Operation Spring Clean-Up
handcuffs
Woman faces felony charges after police say she attacked officers
A default could impact thousands of families on social security in Virginia
What a U.S. debt default could mean for thousands of families in Virginia
Kayla Unbehaun, who was nine years old when she went missing in 2017, was reunited with her...
Missing girl found because of Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ reunites with father
Crews are battling a large fire in the Southpark area
2 workers missing after massive fire at North Carolina construction site

Latest News

The community can enjoy a variety of foods, and performances, plus learn about other cultures.
What you need to know ahead of the Local Colors Festival
Local Colors Festival Returns To Roanoke This Weekend
Prosecutors said in court papers filed this week that Teixeira was caught by superiors months...
Pentagon leak suspect due back in court as judge weighs detention
We'll notice increasing humidity as we head into Saturday.
Friday May 19, Morning FastCast