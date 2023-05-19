Lynchburg non-profit looks to support community

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - What started out as an art gallery in the basement of a home has turned into a community creative space with a mission to uplift the community.

Here @ Home sits down with the Executive Director of Madison House of the Arts and members of the youth board to find out how they are listening and offering essential needs and services that improve quality of life to residents in the area.

Listen in on our conversation as we dive into the organization that aims to build a bridge and serve its community.

